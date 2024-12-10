RC16: Is THIS Bollywood superstar likely to make a cameo in Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to become a fresh pair in Tollywood, as they will be collaborating for the first time in Buchi Babu Sana's directorial RC16. The alleged sports drama will feature the Magadheera star in a never-seen-before avatar, for which he has trained very well. And now, the latest reports suggest that a massive Bollywood superstar might make a special cameo in the upcoming film.

Well, as per Tupaki, Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan is likely to make a special cameo appearance in the Ram Charan starrer.

The Bollywood heartthrob is said to be in the final stage of discussions with the makers, and if everything goes smoothly, this new addition would bring a massive boost to the project.

However, it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation or update about Salman’s association from either of the actors’ or the filmmaker’s sides yet.

For those unversed, Salman Khan shares a great bond with Ram Charan and has even worked with the latter’s father Chiranjeevi. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star appeared in the Megastar’s 2022 film Godfather. As per speculations, Salman didn’t even charge a penny for the project.

Over the years, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi have proved multiple times the kind of great bonding and mutual respect they share. The final update about the special cameo is speculated to be shared around Sankranthi.

Advertisement

Well, it was back on November 30 when the makers unveiled another cast member from the film and it was none other than Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma. The latter rose to fame with his iconic performance in the hit crime thriller series Mirzapur.

Check out the official post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is busy with the forthcoming promotions of his next film Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, it also features Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite him.

The film’s trailer has already been dropped, and the movie will hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: BB Telugu 8: Ahead of finale, will THIS finalist quit the race to the trophy and walk away with cash?