Game Changer song Raa Macha Macha OUT: Ram Charan's dance steps and Thaman's music in the folk-style number are a banger

Ram Charan is all set to bring his much-awaited movie Game Changer in theaters from Christmas this year. Now, the makers of the film have dropped the second single from the movie called Raa Macha Macha.

The song composed by Thaman is musically crooned by Nakash Aziz and penned by Anantha Sriram in Telugu. The track features the RRR star dishing out some power-packed moves with multiple folk dance styles enriching the screens.

Check out the second single Raa Macha Macha from Ram Charan’s Game Changer