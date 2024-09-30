7 best Tamil dubbed movies to watch this weekend: RRR, Premalu to Pushpa: The Rise; check full list

Tamil cinema is known for its rich storytelling and in recent years they have produced several great films that transcend language barriers. With the craze of pan-India reaching new heights across the country, viewers are now open to watching movies in other languages.

Amongst these, dubbed films have gained popularity as they allow audiences to view blockbuster hits in their native tongue. With that, let's take a look at the compiled list of 7 best Tamil dubbed movies to watch this weekend.

Top 7 best Tamil dubbed movies to watch with your loved ones this weekend

1. RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR was not just loved by audiences in India, but also by several moviegoers internationally. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the main leads uplifted Indian cinema and placed it on a global stage. RRR was originally released in Telugu but its Tamil dubbed version was also a major hit in theaters. The film was set in the 1920s against the British India backdrop. Those who still haven't watched this movie can stream its Tamil version on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Premalu

Premalu was a rom-com movie that surprisingly became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films this year. It raked over Rs 100 crore worldwide and featured Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K. Gafoor as the main leads. Later, its dubbed versions were also released and made an impact on the viewers. For the unversed, Premalu revolves around the life of a boy named Sachin who moves to Hyderabad with his best friend and falls in love with Reenu, who is way out of his league. However, he pursues his love for her despite several obstacles. Do give this film a watch if you love light-hearted romantic comedies.

3. Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna smashed several records at the box office following its release. Originally a Telugu-language action drama, the film also hit the big screens in its dubbed version including Tamil, Malayalam and more. The movie follows the life of Pushpa Raj who rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, he faces several powerful enemies including a police officer (played by Fahadh Faasil) and many others. Do watch this movie as its sequel will release in theaters on December 6, 2024.

4. KGF: Chapter 1 and 2

Who doesn't know Rocky from the world of KGF? Well, I guess everyone does. The KGF franchise is one of the best action thriller films that has been released in recent years. The film originally hit the big screens in Kannada-language along with its dubbed versions including Tamil. In the movie, Rocky (Yash) embarks on a mission to fulfill his mother's last wish before dying. Soon, he rises as one of most strongest gangsters in India while facing numerous challenges and formidable enemies along the way

5. Baahubali franchise

Both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion were released in multiple languages in theaters. The movie featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati, among others, introduced viewers to the concept of pan-India. This film by SS Rajamouli was a blockbuster hit and shattered several box office records. The Baahubali franchise also gave an edge to Prabhas' career in showbiz.

Nonetheless, the film narrates the story of two brothers named Bhallaladeva and Amarendra Baahubali who fight for the throne of Mahishmati. However, things take a drastic turn when jealousy takes center stage.

6. Kantara

Kantara starring Rishab Shetty originally hit the big screens in the Kannada language. However, following its phenomenal success, the makers announced that the film will also be released in its dubbed versions. For those who don't know, Kantara is a compelling film that intertwines folklore and the struggle for land rights, set against the backdrop of rural Karnataka. Interestingly, its sequel is also in the works.

7. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B is the sequel to the Kannada film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the Rakshit Shetty starrer released in multiple languages across the country. This installment continues the story of Manu who is set free from prison after 10 years. While he strives to rebuild his life, he cannot get over the memories of his love Priya. Therefore, he tries to develop feelings for a sex worker named Surabhi. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B is more than just an emotional tale of how a man struggles to let go of his one true love.

Which one of these 7 best dubbed Tamil movies have you watched? Let us know in the comments.

