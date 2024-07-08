Ram Charan wraps up shooting for Game Changer; shares pics from first and last day on set

Ram Charan has wrapped up the shooting for his most awaited upcoming film, Game Changer. The actor took to his Instagram to share BTS pictures from the sets and wrote, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.”

The collage shared by Ram Charan features 2 pictures from the film's first and last day of shooting.

All about Game Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role is a political thriller movie helmed by S Shankar. The film features actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

The film’s screenplay is based on a story written by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj and is expected to feature the actor as an IAS officer.

The makers of Game Changer had also dropped the film’s first single, Jaragandi back on Ram Charan’s birthday, on March 27 this year. Moreover, the movie’s musical tracks and scores are composed by S Thaman with the camera being cranked by Tirru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

The official title of the film was unveiled in March 2023. With a reported budget of Rs. 200 crore, Game Changer promises high production value and high-action-packed sequences.

Although the makers are yet to announce its release date, speculations say that the Ram Charan starrer will hit the theatres in September or October, this year.

