Gangs of Godavari Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen's action-thriller

One of actor Vishwak Sen's most anticipated projects was the action-thriller Gangs of Godavari. The film, which debuted in theaters on May 31, 2024, not only had a stellar cast but also starred Vishwak in his authentic and retro persona, which captured the interest of viewers. Subsequently, the movie debuted on Netflix, where it was available in all languages but Hindi.

Now, in a recent update, Gangs of Godavari is all set for its Hindi premiere, especially for Mass Ka Das' North fanbase. Have a look!

Gangs of Godavari to stream on JioCinemas in Hindi

The OTT platform took to its Instagram post section and shared a poster of Gangs of Godavari featuring Dus Ka Dhamki star in his massy avatar. They wrote, “Ambition aur daring ka shola - TIGER! Watch the superhit action drama Gangs Of Godavari in Hindi, streaming 5 July onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. #GangsOfGodavariOnJioCinema.”

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to their comments section and expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, “Thanks Jiocinema Hindi trailer release kro.” Another one wrote, “Sir, keep releasing such a good South movie in Hindi sir.” One user also wrote, “Jio Cinema Back to back release south movies Thank you so much.”

More about Gangs of Godavari

Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film features Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, and Aayesha Khan, among others.

In Gangs of Godavari, Lankala Rathna and his gang members travel through a volatile political environment.

Prominent composer Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote the music, and the audio rights to the movie were acquired by Aditya soundtrack.

The action-thriller, which is being directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is a joint effort between Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Venkat Upputuri, and Gopichand Innamuri.

Vishwak Sen's upcoming film

Vishwak Sen is currently gearing up for another groundbreaking film titled Laila. As per reports, Vishwak Sen will play a double role in the film.

The makers organized an auspicious Pooja ceremony on July 3, 2024, as they commenced the shooting schedule of the comedy-drama film. The project is helmed by Ram Narayan and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens Productions.

