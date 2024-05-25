Gangs of Godavari Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen takes on a mass avatar as the formidable ‘Tiger Ratnakar’

The makers of Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari have dropped the much-anticipated trailer from the movie. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on May 25, 2024  |  07:47 PM IST |  410
Gangs of Godavari Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen dons a mass avatar in the raw action flick
Gangs of Godavari Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen dons a mass avatar in the raw action flick (PC: Sithara Entertainments, YouTube)

Vishwak Sen is all set to make an entry into the big screens with his much-awaited action drama flick called Gangs of Godavari. The movie helmed by lyricist turned director Krishna Chaitanya is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

The makers of the upcoming action movie have dropped the trailer of the film featuring a raw and action-filled tale that originates on the banks of river Godavari. The movie also featured actors Neha Shetty and Anjali who are playing key roles.

Check out the trailer for Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari


Credits: YouTube (Sithara Entertainments)
Advertisement

