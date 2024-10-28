Top 5 Ajith Kumar's Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide: Thunivu, Viswasam, and More

Ajith Kumar is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema. He made his debut with a small role in En Veedu En Kanavar and has now completed three decades in the industry. Over the years, Ajith has entertained audiences with diverse roles that have earned him a dedicated fan base. Whether portraying a romantic lead or an action hero, he brings finesse to every character he plays. While some of his popular movies include Kadhal Kotai, Mankatha, Billa, Vedalam, and Thunivu, here's presenting the top 5 of Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movies of all time.

Top 5 Ajith Kumar's Highest-Grossing Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Thunivu

Released in 2023, Thunivu- No Guts No Glory rules the charts as the highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's career. The action-thriller movie written and directed by H. Vinoth grossed over Rs 194.50 crore at the global box office, emerging as a Hit.

The plot centers around a bank heist aimed at recovering money looted from the public by a corporation. In addition to the lead actor, Thunivu, the film features Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and others. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the box office, largely due to the star power of its lead actor.

2. Viswasam

Directed by Siva, the 2019 action-drama Viswasam featured Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The film grossed over an impressive Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office, making it a superhit. It also won a National Award for Best Music. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam marked the second collaboration between Ajith Kumar and director Siva, with a total of three films together.

Currently, Viswasam ranks as the second highest-grossing movie in Ajith Kumar's career. It was one of the top-grossing Tamil films during its release year.

3. Valimai

Valimai marked the second collaboration between Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor, who had previously worked together on "Nerkonda Paarvai." The film collected approximately Rs 152 crore globally, resulting in an average box office performance. It received mixed reviews from the audience, which significantly impacted its overall business.

Released in 2022, Valimai is an action-thriller that features Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge. The plot centers around a police officer on a mission to apprehend a group of bikers involved in criminal activities.

Currently, it rests at the third spot among Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movies worldwide.

4. Vivegam

Vivegam, written and directed by Siva, was released in 2017. The film starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role and featured an ensemble cast that included Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Akshara Haasan, Sharat Saxena, and others. This marked the Tamil debut for both Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.

The movie grossed over Rs 121 crore at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of Ajith Kumar's career. However, it received criticism for its over-the-top action sequences and weak writing, ultimately leading to its commercial failure at the box office.

5. Vedalam

Vedalam is among the most popular movies of Ajith Kumar. Director Siva reunited with Thala Ajith after Veeram and delivered a box-office banger.

Bankrolled by Sri Sai Raam Creations, Vedalam grossed over Rs 119 crore at the global box office, resulting in a Superhit at the ticket window. Currently, Vedalam stands at the fifth spot among Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movies of all time.

Besides Ajith Kumar, the movie also stars Lakshmi Menon, Shruti Haasan, Rahul Dev, Soori, and others. It had music composed by Anirudh that helped majorly in the hero-elevation sequences. Vedalam was such a big hit that it was later remade in Bengali as Sultan: The Saviour and in Telugu as Bhola Shankar.

Following Is The List Of Ajith Kumar's Highest-Grossing Movies On The Basis Of Worldwide Gross:-

Movies Worldwide Gross Collections Thunivu Rs 194.50 crores Viswasam Rs 180 crores Valimai Rs 152 crores Vivegam Rs 121 crores Vedalam Rs 119 crores

Ajith Kumar has six movies in the Rs 100 crore club worldwide: Thunivu, Viswasam, Valimai, Vivegam, Vedalam, and Nerkonda Paarvai. With his upcoming two movies, VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, he might extend the elite list to eight movies in the coveted club.

To date, no Ajith movie has managed to surpass the Rs 200 crore club. It will be interesting to see if any of the upcoming two releases can breach that mark at the global box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

