Did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala rule out a big fat destination wedding in Rajasthan? Here’s how they plan to tie the knot

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming nuptials are the biggest topic of gossip all over social media. The affianced couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. While there is yet to be any confirmation on the date and venue of the big fat Indian wedding for the actors, recent rumors seem to chalk out any possibility of them locking down a destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Right after Chay and Sobhita got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, several reports surfaced on the internet suggesting that they might follow the lead of other actor couples and will have a royal destination wedding in a lavish palace resort in Rajasthan. However, new reports now claim that both of them are instead planning for a local wedding.

While there is yet to be any confirmation regarding the matter, it is conjectured that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married in a traditional ceremony on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, it was on October 21, 2024, when the first set of pre-wedding festivities commenced for Chay and Sobhita. In a galore of pictures shared by the actress from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony, the diva could be seen surrounded by the women in her family as she crushed turmeric roots, performed veneration and sought the blessings from the elders in her family before starting off a new chapter in her life.

Check out the pictures here:

For the day, Sobhita Dhulipala draped a stunning orange and green silk saree, which happens to be an exquisite piece from her fiancé Naga Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi Daggubati’s collection. To accentuate her rich look in the attire, the diva opted for an intricate braided hairstyle, adorned with gajra. A stack of green bangles, subtle makeup and select gold jewelry pieces completed her look for the pre-wedding ceremony.

Even before her wedding, it seems the bride-to-be, Sobhita, has been a very special and integral part of the Akkineni family. For instance, she rang in her first Diwali celebrations with Naga Chaitanya and his family this year.

In the pictures, which have been shared by a private chef who prepared a festive dinner at the Akkineni residence, the diva clad in a dazzling gray saree could be seen celebrating with Chay and his family, including Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Akhil Akkineni.

