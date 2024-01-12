HanuMan Movie Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Teja Sajja starrer superhero film

Teja Sajja starrer Telugu superhero drama HanuMan has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2024. The film has hit the silver screen today and the initial response has been favorable. So let us take a look at some of the Twitter reviews that fans have been posting to know how the film is being received by the audiences.

Fans are loving Teja Sajja's HanuMan

As Prasanth Varma's HanuMan has been released across theatres today on January 12th, let's take a look at eight tweets from fans reviewing it on X (formerly Twitter. One fan account praised the film and wrote: "The moment When the whole theatre erupted." Sharing a glimpse of the film from the theatre, the user then praised its background music.

Another fan shared a short recording of a scene from HanuMan in the theatre. They wrote: "@PrasanthVarma Anna epic Anna and claps and whistles #hanuman from audiences wow congratulations blockbuster #HanumanReview #HanuManRAMpage #HanumanOnJan12th"

One user penned and praised the interval and climax of the superhero flick. Their tweet read, "Interval & climax (fire emojis) @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 superb film"

A user wrote: "Pure Goosebumps Seen All Theatre's are turning into Temple's Jai shree Ram Thanks to @PrasanthVarma"

Sharing the film's clip from a packed theatre, one user clarified that the video is from North India where the response is "mind-blowing." They tweeted: "This isn't a South States , it's a North India and response is literally mind-blowing. #Hanuman 100cr Hindi loading No one can stop this movie success."

A fan account of Prabhas praised the film and Sajja's performance in it. They also highlighted the background music, dialogue and action of the film. "North alone 200cr Gross is Fixx #HanumanReview What a beautiful and Captivating Movie, Dialogue is Good , Action and BGM is Goosebump, #TejaSajja Performance is Back Bone of This movie, Climax And Interval is literally Amazing and Fantabulous. A Must Watch", the tweet read.

Taking to the platform, a user shared a glimpse of the film's scene and wrote: "THE BEST ichavu @PrasanthVarma anna... Thank you so much.... Must Watch."

One fan highlighted a scene from the film and wrote, "One of the many goosebump moments in #Hanuman movie. #JaiShriRam"

HanuMan is written and helmed by Prasanth Varma and stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai

