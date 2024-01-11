EXCLUSIVE: Prasanth Varma opens up about conceiving HanuMan and cinematic universe; says felt like someone was directing

Prasanth Varma is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film HanuMan, which features Teja Sajja in the lead role. The film is set to be a superhero film, and will hit the silver screens on Friday, 12th January.

It was revealed a while ago that HanuMan is not a stand-alone film, and is actually a part of a much larger universe, titled the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe or the PVCU for short. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up about how he conceived the idea for the superhero film, and a subsequent cinematic universe.

Prasanth Varma reveals he always wanted to make a superhero film

HanuMan is said to be the first superhero film in the Telugu film industry. Prasanth Varma mentioned that producers were willing to invest more in his films due to the success of his previous film Zombie Reddy. He further added:

“Superhero is a genre that I always wanted to do, but it needs a certain kind of budget. So then I decided that I’ll make a superhero film. Then, around that time, there were a lot of things that were going in my life, and the name of Hanuman ji kept happening around me. I started hearing Hanuman ji a lot in my life. So, I think, subconsciously, I don’t know what has happened, I’ve named the film HanuMan, and I thought it would be really nice if some normal kid like me gets the powers of Hanuman ji.”

Check out the full interview below:

The filmmaker further mentioned: “Then when I started making the story, it felt like someone was making us do all this… somebody is directing us into this”. Prasanth added that he cannot pinpoint when he thought of the idea. He also mentioned that he always wanted to create a cinematic universe, similar to Marvel and DC.

Prasanth Varma said that his education in a gurukul helped him with the film’s research, as well as come up with a variety of references for future characters.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma cinematic Universe, and is said to be set in a fictional village named Anjanadri. The film features an ensemble cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and more in prominent roles, apart from Teja Sajja.

The film has been bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment, while Dasaradhi Sivendra and Sai Babu talari take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively.

