HanuMan producer wishes to rope in Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan to play lord Hanuman’s role in sequel movie; Report

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, premiered earlier this year and became a massive hit. Following this success, rumors suggest that the makers of the film are considering casting either Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan as Lord Hanuman in the sequel, Jai Hanuman.

According to a recent report by Gulte, the film’s producer, Chaitanya Reddy, discussed the possibility of casting members of the Mega family for the iconic role.

Are the makers of HanuMan planning to cast Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan as lord Hanuman?

Prior to the release of HanuMan this year, many fans had speculated that the makers were likely to bring in Chiranjeevi to play the role of lord Hanuman. However, the film did not disclose the character in the movie, leaving room for a major casting in the sequel.

With the reports flowing in, it seems that superstars like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are being eyed to play the role now. However, an official confirmation about the same is still left to be made.

About HanuMan

HanuMan featuring Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, tells the story of a young man who acquires the powers of Lord Hanuman after coming into contact with a mysterious gem. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, Hanumanthu must use his newfound powers to protect the villagers from a wannabe superhero named Michael.

The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore, among others. It has been one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year, receiving critical acclaim for its direction, performances, and visual effects.

HanuMan is the inaugural entry in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), a shared superhero cinema universe. The end credits of the film announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman, and a third installment, Adhira, is also in development.

