HanuMan star Teja Sajja pens heartfelt birthday wish for Rishab Shetty; wife Pragathi Shetty also shares loving note

Kantara sensation Rishab Shetty is busy filming his highly anticipated Kannada flick, Kantara 2, and is celebrating his birthday today, July 7. Social media is flooded with warm wishes for the pan-India actor.

Amid the flood of birthday wishes, two heartwarming messages deserve a special mention. One is from the Telugu actor, HanuMan sensation Teja Sajja.

HanuMan’s Teja Sajja pens heartfelt birthday wishes for Rishab Shetty

The Zombie Reddy actor took to Instagram to wish the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana actor and jotted down, “Happy happy birthday dear Brother @rishabshettyofficial Waiting for you to set the screens on fire yet again” followed by a hugging face emoticon.

Fans showered the duo with immense love in the comment section, writing, “Two pan Indian self made star's…” followed by a couple of lit emoticons.

Another user penned, “When KANTARA meets HANUMAN (love and a lit emoticon).

“Really looking fire..!! (clapping a lit emoticon) @tejasajja123 @rishabshettyofficial happy birthday sir...!!!” commented one of the fans.

Pragathi Shetty's heart-melting wish for her husband

Rishab Shetty's wife, Pragathi Shetty, also penned a heartfelt birthday message for the actor-director, expressing her deep admiration: "Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I want to shout it out to the world how amazing you are."

Pragathi feels extremely fortunate to be Shetty’s soulmate and to get acquainted with him, as she wrote, “Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day.”

Dropping a video featuring Rishab Shetty’s iconic frames from his filmography, she further added, “I am grateful to God every day for us being together. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world… (love emoticon)”

The couple was recently spotted exploring the futuristic AI-generated supercar Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD as they shared a few pictures on social media.

Rishab Shetty’s work front

According to the ongoing speculations, Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 is expanding its shooting schedule by three to four months due to extensive filming across multiple locations. The prequel to the blockbuster hit Kantara is slated to wrap up production by January 2024.

The filmmakers are prioritizing quality over speed to ensure a satisfying output.

For the unversed, Kantara 2, set in 400 AD as a prequel, sees producers investing over Rs 150 crore into this action thriller. Reportedly, Rishab Shetty underwent extreme physical training and dietary adjustments, losing 11 kilos to better suit his role in the film.

How excited are you to witness the next installment of Kantara on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

