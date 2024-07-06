Box Office Trends: Kalki 2898 AD goes on overdrive on 2nd Saturday; Jumps by 85 percent

The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD has gone on overdrive on second Saturday with the business going up by 80 to 90 percent all across the country. After scoring Rs 9.25 crore on the second Friday, the film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 16.50 to 17.50 crore on the second Saturday, taking 10-day total collection to Rs 183.25 crore. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan film will enter the Rs 200 crore club in 11-days flat.

Kalki 2898 is a super hit venture in Hindi

Kalki 2898 AD is recording a solid trend at the box office all across the Hindi belts – be it the single screens or the multiplexes – and this Saturday growth has cemented its entry into the Rs 250 crore club at the box office. The mass belts did see some dip over the weekdays, but there is a spike in numbers in the single screens again, which indicates a healthy run over the coming weeks. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is a super-hit and if the film manages to show the legs towards the Rs 300 crore club, it can well be the first blockbuster of the year in Hindi Belts.

Kalki 2898 AD will also become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belts tomorrow, by topping the previous best, Fighter, which collected Rs 201.50 crore. The film was acquired by Anil Thadani on advance basis at a sum of Rs 100 crore (including GST) and it’s sure to reap big returns for the distributor by the end of its run.

Kalki 2898 AD is doing well all across, and is headed for a global finish in the vicinity of Rs 900 crore, with a shot at the Rs 1000 crore club too, but a lot depends on the holds post the release of Indian 2 on July 12.

Kalki 2898 AD Week Wise Box Office Collection:

Week One: Rs 157 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 9.25 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 17.25 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 183.50 crore

