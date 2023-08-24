Kantara 2: Did Rishab Shetty hike the budget to 681 percent after first part?

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 is one of the most awaited sequels in South cinema. After the massive success of Kantara, the expectations for the second part are sky-high and Rishab Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to stand up to audience expectations as well. The latest reports about the Kantara 2 budget have taken the Internet by storm. It's being made on a whopping budget of more than 100 crores.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 to be made on budget of more than 100 crores

Yes, you read that right. Kantara 2 will be much bigger than Kantara in terms of budget, production, visuals, etc. While reportedly Kantara was made as a small budget movie of Rs 16 crores and went on to break box office records, Kantara 2 is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 125 crores. This means that the Kantara 2 has an increased budget of over Rs 100 crore. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Compared to Kantara, the hike of part two is almost about 681 percent.

So basically, Kantara 2 is being made on the half of what it earned at the box office. Globally, the blockbuster film collected Rs 410 crores at the box office globally.



About Kantara 2

Meanwhile, Kantara 2 will not be a sequel but a prequel. What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, he said.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kantara 2 will go on floors in November 2023. The makers have locked in the shooting timelines, and they will commence the first schedule on November 1st. Kantara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner Hombale Films.

