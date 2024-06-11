Meet actor who worked at hotels, sold water cans before changing dynamics of the Kannada film industry forever

Meet the popular pan-Indian actor and filmmaker who has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry without any godfather. Not just that, this superstar changed the dynamics of the Kannada film industry forever with just one film.

He is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the country today and is ruling the hearts of millions of fans across the country. Yes, we are talking about Rishab Shetty.

The name does not really need any introduction but this immense success was not achieved overnight. Before stepping into the film industry, the Kantara actor struggled to make ends meet. The situation was so bad that Shetty had to sell water canisters and even worked at hotels.

Rishab Shetty and his filmography

Rishab Shetty was born on 7 July 1983 in the Mangaluru City of Dakshina Kannada district. He completed his schooling in Karnataka and later joined Vijaya College, Bengaluru to pursue his B.Com degree.

From a very young age, the Ulidavaru Kandante actor had a soft corner for films. He actively participated in plays while in college and was even appreciated for his work.

Before venturing into showbiz, Rishab got a diploma in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he once said, “I wanted to be an actor but wasn't getting any chance in the industry because no contacts and I had no idea about how to approach. So I read a story about a Kannada actor about how he started as an assistant director, got a few contacts, did some side characters, and then became a hero. I thought this way seems good for people like us. After my education, I did a short-term course on filmmaking, then worked as an assistant director and after 6-7 years, I diverted into acting.”

Rishab Shetty sold water cans, worked at hotels to make ends meet

Rishab Shetty also recalled his struggling day and talked about the various odd jobs he did to make ends meet. Talking along the same lines, he recalled, "Right after the second year degree, I started doing odd jobs as I wouldn't have money for watching movies and couldn't ask for money all the time from dad right? Whatever jobs I got, I did all of them. In 2004, I started and in 2014, I got my first direction so in 10 years I had to survive."

Rishab's journey in the film industry did not start straight as an actor or a filmmaker. He worked as a clap boy, spot boy, assistant director, etc, and eventually bagged his first role as an actor in the movie Thuglak. In 2016, he debuted as a director with the movie Ricky starring Rakshit Shetty. And rest is what we call history.

Rishab Shetty in Kantara

The Katha Sangama actor became a household name after he delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2022. In collaboration with Hombale Films for the movie Kantara which he directed and starred in as the lead. The film became the second highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. Kantara received an amazing response from the audience and did tremendous business at the box office.

The film was later released in four other Indian languages other than Kannada. Kantara garnered nationwide and global appreciation, with numerous movie critics lauding Shetty's performance in the film.

Rishab Shetty's Family

For the unversed, Rishab Shetty exchanged wedding vows with a software engineer Pragathi Shetty in 2017. The adorable couple is now blessed with two kids, a son (Ranvit Shetty), and a daughter (Raadya Shetty). While the Kantara actor has emerged as a prominent face in Indian cinema, his wife is now working as a costume designer and has also contributed to many of his films.

