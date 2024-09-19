'He encouraged me to join cinema': When Rajinikanth's best friend Raj Bahadur inspired him to pursue career in movies - THROWBACK

Rajinikanth and Raj Bahadur's friendship goes way back. The two have been friends since the time Thalaivar wasn't even an actor. Rajinikanth and Raj Bahadur met each other when they worked for a transport service as a conductor and a driver. However, it was Raj who pushed Rajinikanth to pursue his dreams and become an actor.

Years ago, when Rajinikanth was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he dedicated it to his best friend and credited him for his success in showbiz. Addressing the gathering, he said, "I dedicate this award to my mentor and guru, K Balachander, sir. Also, my thanks to my friend and colleague, Raj Bahadur, who was a bus transport driver. When I was the bus conductor, he was the one who identified the actor in me and encouraged me to join cinema."

Soon after Rajinikanth was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Raj Bahadur got ready to meet his best friend and congratulate him for the same. Speaking to the media, he said that he felt overwhelmed when Thalaivar took his name while receiving the award.

Raj Bahadur lauded his humbleness and said, "He never forgets his friends, as they were the ones who encouraged him. Even if he meets his relatives, he makes it a point to meet his friends whenever he comes to Bengaluru."

Raj Bahadur was the driver of the bus where Rajinikanth worked as a conductor. At some events, Thalaivar shared that he used to flip coins on the bus while giving change and it was his best friend who instantly saw the actor in him.

Therefore, during the 1970s, Rajinikanth began to work in dramas as the main lead. These events were organized by the employee's association. Initially, he was hesitant to become an actor, but Raj Bahadur kept pushing him to pursue his passion. He even helped the superstar join Madras Film Institute for acting lessons.

In an old interview, Rajinikanth even shared that Raj Bahadur used to send half of his salary when he was in Chennai to help him with his fees and other utilities.

Nonetheless, the two have been best friends for years and have known each other for almost 50 years.

