Rajinikanth and Malaysia Vasudevan’s reunion after 27 years in Vettaiyan song Manasilaayo; Here’s how netizens are reacting

Rajinikanth is all geared up for the release of his next film, Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The makers of the movie recently unveiled a massive dance banger that featured the superstar in the voice of late singer Malaysia Vasudevan.

The song called Manasilaayo by Anirudh Ravichander brought back the legendary singer’s voice using the help of his son Yugendran Vasudevan and AI. The song, which offers a sense of nostalgia for many, marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Malaysia Vasudevan after 27 years.

The makers of the film have also taken up this moment to celebrate the reunion and have curated a special tribute video for the same. Penning the words, “Old is Gold! The Iconic combo is now back with Manasilaayo after 27 years,” a special video with some of their memorable tracks was unveiled.

After seeing the iconic artists' reunion again after so many years, fans have taken it up and expressed their love for the combo. A user reminded everyone of the old-school songs by commenting, “Ilayaraja + Malaysia Vasudevan + Rajini,” while another person lauded the new song by claiming to have heard it on a loop.

For those unaware, Malaysia Vasudevan, who passed away back in 2011, had previously sung for the track Singam Ondru in the 1997 movie Arunachalam. The track composed by Deva in the Sundar C directorial was one of the many songs the singer had crooned for the actor.

Other than Singam Ondru, Vasudevan had also lent his voice to iconic Rajinikanth songs like Vethalaiya Pottendi from Billa, Aasai Nooru Vagai from Adutha Varisu, Yejaman Kaladi Manneduthu from Yejaman, and many more.

Now, the dance banger from Vettaiyan has once again brought back the combo with Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier setting the dance floors on fire. Coming to the movie Vettiayan, the soon-to-release flick, is an action-packed venture with the superstar playing the role of an IPS officer.

The film features Manju Warrier as his wife with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Rithika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in crucial roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024.

