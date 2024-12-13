THROWBACK: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said NO to Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

In today's throwback, we will look at the time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya called it quits in 2021. During the time, reports were swirling on the internet that the Kushi actress was offered a big fat cheque as alimony following her separation. However, she chose not to take the money due to personal reasons.

As per an India Today report, Samantha was offered Rs 200 crore as alimony after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. However, the actress reportedly refused the amount. After much thought, she decided not to accept any money from the Thandel actor or his family.

Samantha felt that she did not need financial support from the marriage. At the time, it was reported that she was focusing on work to let go of the personal loss. She was deeply heartbroken and did not want her feelings to hamper her professional life.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened up about her struggles after her divorce. The actress revealed that she initially felt like giving up. She said, "I know I’m still going to live my life, and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong."

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. In an official note on her social media handle, she penned they wanted to pursue their paths. The actress mentioned their decade-long friendship, which was the foundation of their relationship, would always remain special.

At the time, Samantha requested everyone to support them during this difficult time and also asked for privacy as they moved forward.

Now, Naga Chaitanya is married to Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple tied the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in the presence of several A-listers and their family members. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and several others were a part of the grand celebration in Hyderabad.

