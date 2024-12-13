Unseen Photos: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and others celebrate Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's union

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began a new chapter in their lives on December 4 by tying the knot in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged vows at Annapurna Studios in the presence of their family and loved ones. Recently, unseen photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media, which featured guests like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others.

In one photo, Chiranjeevi was seen happily chatting with Nagarjuna, both smiling during the ceremony. In another, Ram Charan was spotted blessing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala while observing Ayyappa Deeksha.

SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama, also attended the celebrations and posed with the Akkineni family after the wedding ceremony. Anurag Kashyap was also present at the wedding in Hyderabad to shower blessings on the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the wedding reception of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire as a married couple. The couple's presence grabbed everyone's attention and became a hot topic of discussion

Photos and videos of their arrival have gone viral on social media. Sobhita wore a shimmering golden traditional outfit while Naga Chaitanya exuded charm in a black ethnic outfit. They even interacted with the paparazzi and shared lighthearted moments.

While many thought the celebrations were over, designer Tarun Tahiliani surprised fans with some unseen photos of Sobhita from her post-wedding cocktail party.

He also shared details about the actress' look for the evening. She wore a sculpted draped gown designed by him. The outfit was elegant and paired with jewelry and a bag from the same collection.

"Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewelry and a TT bag, she channeled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style," Tarun wrote.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in Hyderabad after dating each other for almost two years or so.

