Here's how Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to Salman Khan's comment on her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, has been entertaining audiences with her current stint on the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 18. Recently, the Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed a special moment when the Dabangg star made a candid comment about Mahesh, leaving Shilpa exuding a sense of pride.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Salman Khan, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, could be seen schooling the contestants on the difference between an actor’s on-screen persona and off-screen personality. The actor addressed Shilpa Shirodkar as he inevitably took the example of her brother-in-law and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Heaping praise on Mahesh for being a simple man at heart despite essaying rowdy roles on screen, Salman said:

“Shilpa, your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on-screen he is like that. But in real life, he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain.”

(He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But in real life, he is not like that! He is a simple person, a family man.)

Check out the video here:

As Salman Khan spoke these words, Shilpa Shirodkar could be seen listening with glistening eyes as she reflected a sense of pride over her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu and smiled.

Shilpa Shirodkar has always been extremely close to her sister Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu. A quick look at her social media provides enough proof of the strong bond they share with one another.

Advertisement

Previously, in one of her interviews with TOI, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about what Namrata and Mahesh had to say about her decision to participate in Bigg Boss. She said:

“They all are very happy for me (Namrata and Mahesh Babu). They are very proud of me, and they just know that whatever I do, I’ll do for myself. I know I’m going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They all are very supportive of me, and so are my niece and nephew as well.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has created quite the buzz with rumors surrounding his next project SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli. The film has been touted as a globe-trotting adventure, and the actor is expected to pull off a never-seen-before look for the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here’s how Nayanthara’s twin boys Uyir and Ulag reacted to her song Thangamey from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan