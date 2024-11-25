WATCH: Here’s how Nayanthara’s twin boys Uyir and Ulag reacted to her song Thangamey from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are hands-on when it comes to raising their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The doting parents often drop adorable glimpses of their little ones as they explore the world around them and learn new things. And recently, Vignesh dropped another special glimpse of their kids, who just uttered their first words ever.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker dropped an adorable video of his twins Uyir and Ulag as they babbled their first words ever. They looked happy and cheerful while Vignesh recorded their first words, ‘adadada’ and ‘papapapa’.

Check out the glimpse here:

However, what made the moment extremely special was the fact that the twins were watching Nayanthara’s iconic song Thangamey from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The minute they saw their mother’s face on the screen, the twins gave a cute smile as they uttered away cutely.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted outside the airport, as they made an appearance along with their twins. Both parents were seen carrying their children in their arms while they navigated past the paparazzi and entered the airport premises.

Watch the video here:

However, what was completely unmissable was the way in which Uyir and Ulag were seen staring adorably at the cameras as the shutterbugs tried to get a snapshot of the family of four.

For the unversed, Nayanthara recently grabbed attention over her public spat with Dhanush, who denied to grant a NOC to use clips from his produced film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

The Jawan actress openly called out Dhanush in an open letter and tagged him double-faced for “making such a low blow.” Well, the latter slammed a copyright case of Rs. 10 crores against the actress after she used a 3-second clip from NRD in her documentary film.

Among the ongoing controversy, Nayanthara and Dhanush were recently spotted attending producer Akash Baskaran’s wedding.

See the video here:

However, from a video that did the rounds on the internet, it was evident that the two actors simply gave each other a cold shoulder despite sitting adjacent to one another.

On the work front, Nayanthara has a number of projects lined up, including Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Dear Students, Rakkayie, and others.

