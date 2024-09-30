Here's how Sobhita Dhulipala will introduce her kids to Aishwarya, Trisha and others from Ponniyin Selvan 2

Sobhita Dhulipala has taken social media by fire as she shared a throwback picture featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi as their film Ponniyin Selvan: I completed two years of its theatrical release today ( September 30, 2024). Sharing the heartwarming picture, the Love Sitara actress penned, “Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1". Check out Sobhita Dhulipala’s post below!

In the picture, the cast of the blockbuster film PS 1 looks amazing as they pose for the camera with each other. The throwback picture is from the time when they were promoting the second part of the franchise PS 2 in 2023. In the picture, you can see Aishwarya Rai looking stunning as she opted for an all-black outfit and kept her look simple yet elegant.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha Krishnan exuded boss-lady vibes in their pantsuits. The Thug Life actress wore a brown checkered blazer paired with matching pants and a black top underneath.

On the other hand, the Made in Heaven actress made heads turn as she opted for an all-white shirt and pant look. Talking about the handsome men, Chiyaan Vikram twinned with Sobhita Dhulipala, who also wore a similar white outfit, looking dapper as usual.

Additionally, Karthi also went with a white fit. It looks like Sobhita, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram had a conversation before the event about their outfits. We can also see Jayam Ravi, who looks equally handsome in his blue pantsuit.

Advertisement

As soon as Miss Dhulipala shared the picture online, fans went gaga over the picture and filled the comment sections with some lovely remarks. Check out the fans' reactions below!

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan: I (transl. The Son of Ponni) is a Tamil epic action drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars an ensemble cast of brilliant actors, including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal and Vikram Prabhu in central characters.

It is pertinent to mention that after the success of Ponniyin Selvan, the makers and the actors united for the second installment of the film in 2023.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR spills beans about reason behind fights with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi: 'There is no compromise'