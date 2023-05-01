Ponniyin Selvan 2 vs PS 1 Weekend Box Office Comparison: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi

The Mani Ratnam directed, Ponniyin Selvan 2, has recorded very good collections in its opening weekend in India. After raking in Rs 27.75 crore on its opening day, the epic saw an upward trend through the weekend. PS 2 collected Rs 29.11 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 33.07 crore on Sunday, resulting in an opening weekend gross of Rs 89.93 crore. The film is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore club on Monday and emerge as one of the highest grossing films of Tamil Cinema by the end of its run.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 collects Rs 52 crore in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in lead roles and is based on a culturally rich novel from Tamil Nadu. Bulk of the weekend business has come in from the local market as Tamil Nadu has grossed Rs 52 crore through the 3-day run. The second-best performing market is Karnataka with collections of Rs 11.25 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 7.58 crore, Kerala at Rs 8.30 crore and finally, North Indian belts at Rs 10.80 crore (including Tamil Version).

The film has done well in the international markets too as it clocked approximately $10 million through its 3-day run. These are excellent numbers for a Tamil Film, and ensures a big profit for the producers from the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. However, the numbers of part two through the weekend are below part one. In September last year, PS 1 Collected Rs 108.75 crore in its opening weekend in India, of which Rs 61.75 crore came in from Tamil Nadu.

As far as overseas weekends are concerned, PS 1 had scored $12.25 million weekend, as compared to $10 million for PS 2. It’s a rare scenario where a straight sequel has lower numbers than the predecessor, but standalone, the business still continues to fall in the very good category. It would be interesting to see the trajectory of the film going forward and analyze the final business of both the parts.

PS 1 vs PS 2 Box Office Collections

Weekend India Gross:

PS 1: Rs 108.75 crore

PS 2: Rs 90 crore

Tamil Nadu Weekend Gross:

PS 1: Rs 61.75 crore

PS 2: Rs 52.00 crore

Overseas Weekend:

PS 1: $12.25 million

PS 2: $10 million

Worldwide Weekend:

PS 1: Rs 209 crore

PS 2: Rs 170 crore

