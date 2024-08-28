EXCLUSIVE: Chiyaan Vikram reveals what motivates him for drastic transformation in films; highlights his definition of success

Chiyaan Vikram is basking in the glory of his recent success, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. As the film’s Hindi dub is also set to release, the actor, Parvathy, and Pa Ranjith were caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Sharing details about their works, Vikram was asked about his motivation for undergoing drastic body transformations, especially for a film like I. He said, “It is my passion for acting, for cinema, for wanting to do something out of the ordinary and being different. I think I get most excited when I play something as far away from my personality as possible.”

“I don’t drink or smoke but when people ask me I tell them, life is my poison. However, more than that, I think cinema gives me a high. I get a high when I perform or when I do something that’s drastically not me, it gets me excited and it’s like my life’s breath,” the actor further added.

In the interview, Chiyaan Vikram was also asked about what satisfies him more as an actor, whether it is the box office success he receives or the appreciation. In response, the actor said, “It’s not about the box office numbers, but when a movie does well and your performance is appreciated, everything you wanted to achieve gets achieved.”

“Sometimes, you may do so well that you get appreciation, but if it doesn’t do well at the box office, then not many people see it, and it's written off. Like a clear case of point is my film Cobra where I felt I done some of the most challenging scenes, especially the one where I had to talk like other characters and match my performance to theirs in one shot,” the actor continued.

He also added, “I think that was one of the most difficult scenes I have ever done, but it was not appreciated. People liked it but the movie didn’t do well, it's not about the box office numbers but if a film is a success. If it is a success it will be spoken about.”

Further, the seasoned actor conveyed how rarely movies become a hit among people based on the performances of everyone in the cast. He added how most would say they love the production value, the story, or something else. He also expressed his gratitude towards Pa Ranjith for casting good performers in Thangalaan.

