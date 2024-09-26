‘That’s something I fantasized about’: Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on her thoughts on getting married and embracing motherhood

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s engagement news back in August this year came as a sweet surprise for the couple’s fans, since they had managed to keep their relationship tightly under wraps for a long time. And recently, in a heartfelt confession on her first interview post-engagement, the diva spilled the beans on how the idea of getting married and starting her own family has always remained her ardent desire.

During a recent interview with Galatta, Sobhita Dhulipala shed light on a lesser-known side of her personality as she reflected on how she always wanted to get married, and have children someday. She revealed that she always imagined herself in a happy state after getting married and embracing motherhood.

Sobhita said, “I did always think that I always wanted the whole motherhood experience. I was very clear about it, and getting married. I always saw myself in that setting. That's something I fantasized about.”

Additionally, at another point of the interview, Sobhita also reflected on her intimate engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya, which was everything simple and minimalistic. The actress emphasized that this special moment of her life did not need to be fancy. She added that the day was just perfect for her and she felt filled.

Chay and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad in the presence of their immediate family and friends. Their celebration was warm and intimate as the couple took their first step towards embracing a lifetime of togetherness. Later on, Nagarjuna Akkineni dropped the first glimpses of the soon-to-be married couple on social media, announcing their engagement and welcoming Sobhita to the family.

Well, ever since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged, there have been speculations about what their wedding would be like. While sources close to both the actors have neither revealed the date nor the venue of the ceremony, some previous reports suggested that the duo might opt for a destination wedding in Rajasthan.

In fact, while attending an event in Hyderabad earlier, Naga Chaitanya had given a witty response when asked about the kind of wedding celebration that he would like to ring in with his fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala.

He had said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced in 2021.

