Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding invite gets LEAKED; Know what's inside the gift basket

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage has become the talk of the town ever since they exchanged rings in August. In the latest development, the couple's wedding invite has gone viral on social media platforms. The invitation confirms that the duo will get married on December 4.

Along with the wedding invite, the couple has also handed out special gift baskets to the guests. The customized bamboo basket includes flowers, an Ikat-printed cloth, food packets, a traditional scroll and some other small tokens.

Ikat is a dyeing technique used to create unique textile patterns. The process involves resisting dyeing sections of yarn before the fabric is woven. In Ikat, the resistance is achieved by tightly wrapping individual yarns or bundles of yarn in a specific pattern to prevent dye from reaching certain areas.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pastel-colored wedding invite features modern elements as well. The borders of the card have bells, a cow, lamps and a South Indian temple in the backdrop.

The wedding invite also reads, "Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Take a look at the viral post below:

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are planning an intimate wedding at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Reports suggest that only close family members will be in attendance at the ceremony. The guest list might include Chiranjeevi's family, along with the Daggubatis. More details about Chay's marriage are still awaited.

Meanwhile, the couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities last month. Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the celebrations. Sharing photos, she wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!"

Take a look at the post below:

Reports suggest that Sobhita Dhulipala is currently shopping with her mother at traditional stores across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to pick up clothes and other essentials for her wedding. The actress is planning to style herself rather than depending on any ace designer.

