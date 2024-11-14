Sobhita Dhulipala ditches stylists for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya; visits local shops

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to embrace a new phase of her life as she prepares to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya soon. With the wedding approaching, it’s reported that Sobhita plans to style herself for the occasion rather than relying on stylists.

According to reports, the stunning diva is currently shopping with her mother at traditional stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to purchase clothes and belongings.

Sobhita Dhulipala is styling herself for the wedding to embrace a more traditional appeal aligned with Telugu culture, contrasting with many celebrities who typically rely on stylists for their wedding looks.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have generated much buzz since announcing their engagement. The couple got betrothed in a private ceremony held in August 2024, making their relationship public.

With the ceremony limited to close family, the engagement was officially confirmed by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni. As the wedding festivities continue, Sobhita was seen performing the Telugu ritual "Pasupu Danchatam," wearing a red Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by Chay’s mother, Lakshmi Daggubati.

Additionally, reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have chosen Annapurna Studios for their wedding, opting for a place with deep significance to Chay’s late grandfather,, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, honoring his spiritual presence.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the lead role in Love, Sitara, directed by Vandana Kataria. The film explores themes of modern relationships and dysfunctional families.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is set to star in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film, featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, is scheduled for release in theaters on February 7, 2025.

