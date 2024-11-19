Bigg Boss Tamil 8 nominations: 13 contestants in danger zone; Who will be eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show in week 7?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting intense with unexpected twists every day. After Riya's elimination, dynamics changed in the house, and a new round of nominations took place. This time, tension looms over 13 contestants as they are under the radar of getting evicted from the show.

In the seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, Muthukumaran, Arun, Raanav, Shiva Kumarr, Vishal, and Rayan were nominated from the boys’ team. On the other hand, Varshini, Soundariya, Jacquline, RJ Ananthi, Pavithra, Tharshika, and Sachana are in the danger zone from the girls’ team.

Soon after the nominations took place, netizens took to their social media handles to share their reactions. A netizen commented, "However, these contestants #muthukumaran, #Jacquline, #Soundariya #VJVishal will be saved first for their content contribution for BB8 game. My opinion they should not go coz they really played and still playing in their own style."

Another social media user wrote, "Let Ananthi and Sachana go out in double elimination. Irritating to the core."

"One of the wild cards who entered the Bb only to save the old contestants....and Ranjith escaped nominations," read another comment.

A netizen predicted that one of the wildcard entries might go out this week and wrote, "Shiva, Varshini, & Sachana, in between them two should go better next week. Double or triple eviction is better."

Check out more reactions below:

Last week, wildcard contestant Riya got eliminated from the show. Her eviction left everyone in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house emotional. Even netizens believed that it was quite "unfair."

After Riya's elimination, five wildcard contestants are left in the house, including Raanav, Manjari, Varshini, Rayan, and Shiva.

Meanwhile, viewers are hooked on Bigg Boss Tamil 8. It is streaming daily on Disney+ Hotstar, and Vijay Television.

The survival game in the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show is getting more dramatic with each passing day. As 13 contestants are in the danger zone this week, who do you think will be eliminated this time? Share your thoughts in the comments.

