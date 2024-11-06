Here's when Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit will go on floors

After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas' fans are looking forward to his film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit. While the actor is currently busy with his other projects, it is anticipated that he might start shooting for the Animal director's cop drama soon. According to a report by 123Telugu, Spirit producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that they plan to kickstart the filming process by the end of December.

During a media interaction, Bhushan Kumar said, as quoted by the publication, "We are doing Spirit with Prabhas. The other cast is yet to be finalized. We will commence the casting process soon. We are planning to start the film from December end."

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to make a cop-based action film starring Prabhas. He has already started finalizing the musical score with Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

A source close to the development told us, "Vanga has written a ‘Pakka Commercial Entertainer’, which will cater to every section of audiences. It’s a cop-based action film with a lot of entertainment, including the emotions that cater to the cinema-goers all across the country."

Meanwhile, the Animal director claimed in one of his interviews that his film with Prabhas would surely be a success. He shared that if everything goes well with digital rights, satellite rights, trailer, songs, teaser and more, then the makers would easily be able to recover the budget.

Nonetheless, Spirit is one of the most highly anticipated projects of this year. While not much is known about the film and its cast, there have been rumors that Trisha might be roped in to play the female lead. However, these reports have not been confirmed by the actress or her team.

On the work front, Prabhas has several promising projects in his pipeline including Salaar 2, The Raja Saab, Hanu Raghavapudi’s next and Kalki 2, among others.

