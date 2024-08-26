Sandeep Reddy Vanga likely to work on Spirit and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park in next 4 years; Prabhas starrer’s pre-production underway

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for movies like Arjun Reddy and Animal, has finally revealed the details of his upcoming films, Spirit and Animal Park. According to a report by Aakashavani, the director is said to spend the next four years on these two films.

The report has stated that the film Spirit starring Prabhas would be released in two years, i.e., 2026, with pre-production already underway. Afterward, the director would move into Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor, likely to be released in 2028.

Interestingly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also expected to collaborate with Allu Arjun on a movie, but no update was given. With the films being years apart from release, fans may have to wait to see the final product in due time.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently made the headlines as his debut film, Arjun Reddy, marked seven years since its release. As the movie celebrated its anniversary, Vijay Deverakonda shared a special post with some stills from the flick.

Along with the special post, the actor also requested the director to give people the “Sandeep Vanga Arjun Reddy full cut” on its 10th anniversary.



The much-awaited collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas, Spirit, is said to be a cop action flick. According to the director's early comments, the film is expected to portray the Rebel Star as an angry police officer and would be shorter in duration than his other flicks. There are also rumors that Trisha Krishnan will play the female lead in the movie.

On the other hand, Animal Park, starring Ranbir Kapoor, would serve as the sequel to his 2023 movie Animal. The film, which had RK in a dual role, ended with a post-credit scene, leaving many questions about how the film would take off.

Aside from Ranbir, the movie also has Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Despite being a blockbuster at the box office, the film received one of the most polarizing reviews.

