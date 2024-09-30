Will Ranbir Kapoor play cameo in Prabhas' Spirit? Throwback to when Animal actor expressed his wish to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly two of the most talented and biggest actors in Indian cinema. Both the actors known for their dashing looks and exceptional onscreen performances have been ruling millions of hearts across the globe. But did you know once Ranbir Kapoor openly talked about his desire to work with Prabhas? Yes, you read that right. The Bollywood actor urged Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a special appearance in Spirit.

During the promotions of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s last blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the Ramayana actor said, “His (Sandeep Reddy Vanga's) next film (Spirit) is with Prabhas Anna. So, if he has a small role for me, I would love to be a part of that also."

Moreover, when the host of the show, actor Nandamuri Bala Krishna, asked about a person from the Telugu industry that Ranbir Kapoor is friends with, the Arjun Reddy director promptly mentioned Prabhas’ name. To this, the Ramayana actor denied and named Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He added, “I would like to be friends with him (Prabhas), but he does not. I am also a fan of his."

In another public event, Sandeep reacted to the rumors of Animal and Spirit belonging to the same universe. The filmmaker denied the rumors, saying he would not build a universe simply to make money and that any such idea would need to be authentic and exciting as well.

For the uninitiated, the filming of Prabhas starrer Spirit is speculated to begin by December 2024-January 2025. The filmmaker is anticipated to bring across an unabashed entertainer with the Baahubali actor, who will sport an unbelievably new avatar.

As per recent rumors, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in to play the antagonists in the upcoming project. However, it is merely speculation at the moment, and there has been no official confirmation about it from the actors or filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s open wish to work with Prabhas has indeed sparked excitement and hope in fans to watch the talented actors sharing the silver screen.

