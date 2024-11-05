Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bhushan Kumar is all set to create many more IPs with franchises in the coming 2 years. In a recent interview, the producer emphasized on the power of franchises and the value it adds at the box office. The maker also termed Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 a perfect combination of franchise with good actors. Keeping in sync with the post-pandemic trends, where the franchises are slowly taking over the concept of stardom in India, Bhushan Kumar is set to bring as many as 8 franchise films in the coming few years.

According to sources close to the development, his next two for the big screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which arrive in February and May 2025 respectively. A source shares, “At T Series, Bhushan Kumar is looking to create superstars out of IPs, and there are many films close to his heart in the development stage for parts two and three. The most ambitious of the lot is India’s biggest war film, Border 2, with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. That will be followed by Animal Park, the sequel to 2023 cult blockbuster, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. While Border 2 begins in November 2024, Animal Park is slated to kick off in 2026 after Sandeep Reddy Vanga wraps up Spirit with Prabhas.”

The source further added that even Spirit could be a franchise in the cop space in the near future, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga is having big ideas for the action thriller led by Prabhas. “There’s also Dhamaal 4 in the development stage, scheduled to go on floors in 2025. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 will also be made in the coming three years – both spearheaded by Kartik Aaryan,” the source added.

Advertisement

Talking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy has entered the Rs 100 crore club in 3-days and will soon enter the Rs 150 crore club by the end of first week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the aforementioned films.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 team plans 6 city tour with Allu Arjun; A mega trailer launch event around November 15