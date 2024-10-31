Spirit BIG update: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares a glimpse as he begins music work for Prabhas starrer

Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit, a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is one of the most promising films scheduled sometime in 2025. The film will feature the Rebel star in his ultimate cop avatar. It seems preliminary stages of production for the film have already begun and the filmmaker recently shared a big update for the same.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a clip wherein he could be seen finalizing the musical score for his upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas.

Music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar can also be seen in the video, as he tuned the music to its final setting. With so much excitement and anticipation surrounding the project, it can be expected that there would be no stone left unturned to culminate this epic entertainer.

Well, if several reports are to be trusted, what Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to do with Spirit is nothing short of a massive and wholesome entertainer. Considering the immense success of his other commercial films like Animal, the film is expected to offer a never-seen-before style of narration and cinematic experience to the audiences.

As mentioned by Pinkvilla earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is slated to go on floors with the shooting of Spirit sometime in December 2024-January 2025.

While not much of information has yet been made official by the makers when it comes to the casting of the film besides Prabhas himself in the titular role, some reports earlier had claimed that leading Bollywood couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were likely to be in consideration for the role of the antagonists in the film.

Again, these have merely been the buzz and there is yet to be any confirmation on the matter by the makers.

However, none of it has been confirmed as of yet, thereby simply building on the excitement regarding the project.

Coming to the other speculations surrounding the casting of the film, some rumors had also highlighted that Trisha Krishnan had been roped in to essay the lead female role opposite Prabhas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has other films like The Raja Saab, Salaar 2 and Fauji on the cards as well.

