'I can’t see directors like you…': Puri Jagannadh reveals his private conversation with Vijayendra Prasad after Liger's failure

Puri Jagannadh who is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt among others recently shared an anecdote after his last film Liger flopped at the box office.

He narrated an incident about how after his film’s release, SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad called him and asked for a favor. As he spoke about the incident, the filmmaker was evidently emotional.

Speaking at the event, Puri Jagannadh said, “One week after my previous movie (Liger) was released and flopped, I received a call from Vijayendra Prasad garu. He never calls me, and I was surprised to get a call from him.”

Further, the filmmaker stated that Vijayendra Prasad asked him for a favor and asked him to narrate the story to him before his next film’s release. “I can’t see directors like you failing due to small mistakes.” “I was very emotional after his (Vijayendra Prasad) call,” added Liger’s director.

Moreover, Jagannadh said that he will definitely meet the Srivalli director after the release of Double iSmart. He also spoke about his utmost dedication to making Double iSmart.

For the unversed, Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey was a pan-Indian film released in 2022. However, even after so much hype, the action film directed by Puri Jagannadh did not work well at the box office.

On the work front, the renowned filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his next film Double Ismart. The Telugu sci-fi action film stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar in the lead and Sayaji Shinde, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in supporting yet pivotal roles.

Makers had recently shared the trailer of the film which was well received by the audience. The action sequences showcased in the trailer are well-crafted, promising eye-catching screenplay and high entertainment value.

Double iSmart is set to hit the big screens with a grand release on August 15. This upcoming high-octane film will storm theaters across India, hitting screens in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a nationwide reach.

