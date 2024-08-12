Kanguva TRAILER: Suriya sports fearsome avatar and locks horns with deadly antagonist Bobby Deol

Suriya has been grabbing all the buzz for some time now, owing to his highly anticipated release, Kanguva. The fantasy thriller featuring a stellar star cast has left all the fans excited. And now, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film, and it has taken the internet by storm.

The makers of Kanguva dropped the much-awaited trailer of the movie. The glimpse opens with a visual spectacle with a fantastical background that will definitely give you goosebumps. From the dusty battleground to terrorizing forests, everything sheds an eerie feeling. The trailer summarizes the storyline with a hint of a fearsome battle that would ensue.

Kanguva's trailer also gives a nod to representing for the first time in a while, both prehistoric humans and those that are to come in our future. It indeed speaks volumes about the excellent imaginative presentations emerging in South cinema. Talented experts from Hollywood have been roped in to the project to handle cinematography and action sequences for Kanguva.

However, it was the glimpse of Suriya as the protagonist Kanguva as well as the antagonist Arathi played by Bobby Deol that made everyone stop and stare. The actors flaunting their well-built bodies and scary looks raised all the excitement for the upcoming movie. Their respective entry scenes have justified the wait of the audience for so long.

Advertisement

Most notably, Bobby Deol, who marks his debut in South Cinema, has nailed the look of a perfect villain, all thanks to his shabby hairdo and one-eyed look, achieved through prosthetics.

Moreover, with Kanguva, Suriya makes his entry in the pan-Indian films, and thus his muscular physique and robust eyes, has raised the bar for the befitting hero of the film.

Well, according to many reports, Suriya is expected to enact seven different roles in the film. Considering the widespread fame of the actor as well as the intriguing posters of the film released gradually, the audience is all hyped up to welcome Suriya back on the silver screen for all the right reasons. In fact, the film is slated to feature one of the biggest war sequences that would feature more than 10,000 people.

For the uninitiated, Kanguva is slated to make its theatrical release on October 10, 2024. It also stars Disha Patani, Nataranjan Subramanium, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranga with Lalettan: Mohanlal says 'Eda Mone' as he shares unseen pic of Fahadh Faasil kissing him