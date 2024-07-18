Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart lands in trouble over ‘item song’; BRS leader lodges police complaint against director Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh, renowned for his impactful dialogues in South Indian films like Pokiri, Chirutha, and Businessman, is currently facing backlash over his choice of words in promotional material for his upcoming film Double iSmart.

The controversy revolves around the recently released song Maar Muntha Chod Chintha. The lyricist Kasarla Shyam's use of the popular verse "Em Cheddam Antav Mari," which is closely associated with former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has stirred controversy.

Makers of Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart face police complaint over item song

The item song features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar and is set against the backdrop of a celebratory scene with hundreds of inebriated individuals. The use of the specific verse, which loosely translates in English, “What do you think we should do?” in this context has been deemed disrespectful by some Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

As per reports by Telangana Today, BRS leader Rajitha Reddy has filed a complaint against director Puri Jagannadh and his team for their ‘indecent’ use of a phrase, famously associated with former Chief Minister and BRS president Rao.

The controversial use of the special number has sparked a police investigation against Puri.

Maar Muntha Chod Chinta is the second song from Double iSmart after Steppa Maar, which was released on July 16. Penned by Kasarla Shyam, the lyrics capture the raw essence of Ram Pothineni's character.

Mani Sharma composed the music, with vocals by Rahul Sipligunj, Dhanunjay Seepana, and Keerthana Sharma.

Everything you should know about Double iSmart

The Temper director is set to return to theaters with his upcoming Telugu science fiction action film, Double iSmart. This film, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit iSmart Shankar, is both written and directed by him.

The high-octane sequel features Sanjay Dutt in a significant role, alongside Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in the lead. Double iSmart is set to hit big screens on August 15.

