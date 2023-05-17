EXCLUSIVE: KV Vijayendra Prasad REVEALS when Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will start filming for their next

Ever since Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli have confirmed their collaboration, fans have been eagerly waiting to celebrate this union on the big screen. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had informed that the yet untitled movie will be a jungle adventure project, and will be shot across many countries. The film was supposed to go on the floors this summer, however, it’s now pushed by a few months. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms when the film will roll.

When we asked when they would start shooting for the film, KV Vijayendra Prasad said, “End of this year, or next year beginning.” Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu along with Pooja Hegde is presently shooting for Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28, which is scheduled for a release in January 2024. Soon after completing the shoot of that film, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will start with the workshops and the readings for their much awaited project. Casting for the leading lady will be locked soon.

Mahesh Babu opened up on the film

In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Mahesh Babu had confirmed the project. However, he hadn’t divulged many details. “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film,” the superstar actor had said. Earlier KV Vijayendra Prasad had also confirmed that the film will have sequels in the future. He had stated that while the story in these sequels will change, the central characters will remain the same.

ALSO READ: War 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR’s character to have negative shades, Deets inside