'I have been cheated': Bala’s ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan opens up after his third wedding to a relative Kokila

Actor Bala’s third marriage to his Chennai-based relative Kokila became a subject of much limelight, especially considering his unresolved feud with his ex-wives. Recently, his former wife, Elizabeth Udayan, faced relentless criticism, with people tagging her as autistic on social media. She has now addressed the matter, silencing trolls with a strong response.

In a recent social media post, Elizabeth clapped back at her haters and trolls who wrongfully labeled her as autistic. Moreover, she expressed shock at claims suggesting she could never have children.

Responding with facts on her YouTube channel, she said, “I saw a few comments saying that I had autism. It is a medical condition. But don’t spread rumors and portray someone as autistic when they don’t have that medical condition. I also noticed some comments claiming that I can’t have kids. Is it right to say such things without having any proof or reports?”

Continuing her statement, Elizabeth shared that this is not the first time she has faced social media hate, particularly incidents of body shaming. However, she firmly asserted that despite the negativity, she would not bow down or stop creating content and posting videos.

She spoke about enduring numerous trials in her life, including insults and betrayal from loved ones. Elizabeth mentioned that even these experiences have never deterred her from pursuing her work. In fact, she highlighted how she is still recovering from those past incidents.

In her words, “I have faced insults in the past, even from loved ones. I have been cheated. I have reached where I am today after overcoming those insults. I am still recovering, so don’t try to destroy me by posting comments while hiding behind fake IDs.”

Meanwhile, Bala and his wife Kokila have recently relocated from Kochi to an undisclosed location to start a new life together.

