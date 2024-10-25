Actor Bala’s ex-wives Amritha Suressh and Elizabeth share cryptic notes after his wedding to Kokila

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

Actor Bala has become the talk of the town after his recent wedding to his maternal uncle's daughter, Kokila. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Kerala's Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in the presence of their loved ones and family members. Following his marriage, his two ex-wives, Elizabeth Udayan and Amritha Suressh, took to their social media handles to drop some cryptic messages.

Amritha Suressh shared a note reflecting on a time when life felt overwhelming and learned that a smile could just heal everything.

"I’ve faced moments that tested every part of me. People have tried to tear me down, but I’ve come to realize that as long as you believe in yourself and the love of those who truly matter, you can get through anything. This smile you see isn’t just for show—it’s a reminder that I refuse to be defeated. And if I can smile through it all, so can you," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Check out the full note below:

On the other hand, Elizabeth, who usually keeps a low profile on social media, shared a video where she can be seen smiling and having a good time. What sparked curiosity was the timing of her post, which appeared soon after Bala's marriage to Kokila.

Soon after she made the post, netizens took to the comments section to motivate her during challenging times.

A user wrote, "Don't live to impress anyone. Find our happiness and move on." Meanwhile, another social media user commented, "Dr Elizabeth, you are a proud doctor... Don't get affected by these."

Check out her post below:

This is reportedly Bala's fourth marriage, as a woman named Chandana was rumored to be his first wife. The revelation was made by a netizen on social media platforms. Following that, he tied the knot with Amritha Suressh and welcomed a daughter, Avantika. However, they got divorced, and Bala got married to Dr. Elizabeth.

For the unversed, the actor got married again amid the ongoing harassment charges filed by ex-wife Amritha. He was accused of defaming her and their daughter via social media and arrested by the cops. However, Bala was later released on bail and asked to refrain from commenting in public about them.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: What is serial monogamy? Actor Bala’s marriage history draws attention to this relationship practice