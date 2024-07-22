‘I kiss you more’: Raj Tarun's alleged private chats with Malvi Malhotra LEAKED amidst ex-live-in partner Lavanya's cheating case against him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Intimate conversations between Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra have reportedly been leaked, allegedly exposing a romantic interest. The leaked chats are now being linked to Raj’s previous live-in partner Lavanya's allegations of an illicit relationship.

In the latest update, intimate conversations between Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra have been leaked. Although the authenticity of the chats and the identity of the individual making them public remain uncertain, the chats have further intensified the case.

During those conversations, Raj Tarun allegedly expressed his romantic interest in Malvi Malhotra over the phone. He sent affectionate messages like, “I love you more and kiss you more” and “now I am behaving like a teenager.”

A report in Connect My India suggests that Raj Tarun proposed to Malvi Malhotra, and she accepted his proposal. The duo frequently met at the Madhava Hotel in Coimbatore. The leaked chats now seem to validate Lavanya’s allegations of an illicit relationship between Raj Tarun and Malvi.

Meanwhile, Raj skipped the police interrogation on Thursday (July 18). As per a report by m9 Raj could not attend the questioning due to promotions and the release of his new films.

What’s the Raj Tarun’s case?

Raj Tarun has found himself in legal trouble after his girlfriend Lavanya filed a cheating case against him. She accused the young Telugu actor of having an affair with a Mumbai-based model named Malvi Malhotra.

Reportedly, Lavanya filed an FIR at Narsinghi police station, alleging that Raj made false marriage promises and later deceived her. Further, Lavanya complained that the actor’s close associates have been giving her death threats, forcing her to end the relationship with him.

Later, Raj reacted to the allegations and accused his live-in partner of blackmailing him. He said that Lavanya has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

