Who is Raj Tarun? Meet young Telugu actor who co-starred with Nagarjuna Akkineni and is now facing cheating allegations from girlfriend

Raj Tarun, the young actor who has been in the Telugu film industry since 2013, has found himself in the crosshairs of a controversy. According to his live-in girlfriend Lavanya, the actor is allegedly having an affair with a Mumbai-based actress.

With the allegations running amuck and the girlfriend filing a police complaint against the actor, it seems to have taken everyone by shock. Let’s take a quick glance into who actor Raj Tarun is and his career up until now.

Who is the young Telugu hero Raj Tarun?

Raj Tarun was born on May 11, 1992, and has been an actor in the Telugu cinema industry for over a decade. The young talent initially aspired to become a movie director for which he had even acted in 52 short films.

His debut in Telugu films was marked with the rom-com drama Uyyala Jampala for which he had co-written the script. The film directed by Virinchi Varma featured Raj alongside Avika Gor which went on to receive an immense positive response and was later remade into Kannada and Bengali languages.

In the following years, the actor further ventured into various films like Cinema Choopistha Mava, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, and many more. His filmography even includes him playing cameo appearances in movies like Majnu starring Nani, Nanna Nenu Naa Boyfriends, and even Jai’s Tamil flick Balloon.

Over the years, the actor has been part of various ventures, which led to his latest movie Naa Saami Ranga featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. The movie directed by Vijay Binni was the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose.

The film featured an additional ensemble cast of actors like Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, Nassar, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and many more in key roles. The movie which was released back on Makar Sankranti was met with mixed reviews but managed to become a hit on the big screens.

Furthermore, Raj Tarun is currently set to appear in two upcoming films which include AS Ravikumar Chowdhary’s Thiragabadara Saami. The movie features him as the lead with an additional cast of actors like Malvi Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Makrand Deshpande, and many more.

Besides Thiragabadara Saami, the actor will also be seen in the film Bhale Unnade, directed by J Sivasai Vardhan. The movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Manisha Kandkur, Hyper Aadi, Srikanth Iyengar, Racha Ravi, and more.

What are the allegations raised by Raj Tarun’s girlfriend Lavanya against him?

According to several reports, Raj Tarun’s live-in girlfriend Lavanya has alleged that the actor has cheated on her by having an affair with a Mumbai-based actress. As per the young woman’s complaint, both individuals have been in a relationship since 2012 and living together from 2014 onwards.

However, the actor has now decided to move away from the relationship and neglect her even after committing to get married. Moreover, the girlfriend has also alleged that both of them had undergone a secret marriage in a temple.

The complainant has gone on to allege that the actor’s close associates have even been giving her death threats, forcing her to end the relationship with the young actor.

In response to the allegations against him, Raj Tarun has reportedly responded that his live-in girlfriend is actually blackmailing him and that he will be moving ahead legally. He has said that Lavanya has been under the addictive influence of substances and she was out of his control.

Moreover, the actor also alleges that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he even has proof of the same. He further added how he did not approach the police early on due to his reputation in society.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

