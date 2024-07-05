Naa Saami Ranga actor Raj Tarun faces legal action for allegedly cheating live-in partner with actress

Telugu actor Raj Tarun, last seen in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Naa Saami Ranga is under police radar after a complaint was filed against him by his live-in girlfriend. Lavanya, Raj Tarun's girlfriend, has alleged that the actor is cheating on her with an actress.

As per several reports, the young woman has filed a complaint at Narsinghi police station alleging that Raj made a false promise to marry her and later deceived her.

Telugu actor Raj Tarun faces police complaint by live-in girlfriend alleging false marriage promises

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Raj Tarun and Lavanya have been in a relationship since 2012 and have been staying together since 2014. The young woman alleged that the actor has been having an affair with a Mumbai-based actress for some time and has neglected their own relationship.

Moreover, in a report by Telugu Cinema, Lavanya stated that she and the actor underwent a secret marriage in a temple. Furthermore, the report stated that the actor had committed to marry Lavanya legally but is now engaged in an affair with an actress from his upcoming film.

Lavanya also stated that the actor has left their residence for three months now. Additionally, the report mentioned that the actor’s associates have also been making death threats against her for permanently ending their relationship. As of now, the actor is still left to comment on the matter.

Raj Tarun’s work front

Raj Tarun was last seen this year playing a key role in the Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Naa Saami Ranga, directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, in his debut venture. The film featured him as the lead’s friend and held a significant impact on the film’s storyline.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in Thiragabadara Saami, directed by AS Ravikumar Chowdhary. The upcoming movie features him as the lead with actors Malvi Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Makrand Deshpande, and Raghu Babu in key roles.

Raj Tharun is also filming for his movie Bhale Unnade which features him alongside Manisha Kandkur in the lead. The film directed by J Sivasai Vardhan also has an additional cast of actors like Hyper Aadi, Srikanth Iyengar, Racha Ravi, VTV Ganesh, and many more in supporting roles.

