Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her 'stacking obsession' with elegant jewelry in a cozy cafe; see PHOTO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on cloud nine following the launch of her upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. Days after unveiling the series teaser, the actress delighted fans with a candid photo capturing her impeccable style and love for jewelry.

In a recent Instagram story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen sitting at a cozy cafe, exuding elegance in a grey sweater layered over a black top. Her auburn hair, styled in soft waves, framed her face as she touched her hair with her left hand, showcasing multiple earrings and rings.

The text "Stacking obsession" highlights her love for layering jewelry, adding a personal touch to her chic and casual look. Meanwhile, the warm and inviting ambiance of the cafe provided the perfect backdrop for this stylish picture.

Check out the photo below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects in 2024. Samantha stars alongside Varun Dhawan in this upcoming web series, part of the expansive Citadel universe created by the Russo Brothers. Directed by Raj and DK, Honey Bunny promises a thrilling mix of action and romance set against the backdrop of the 90s. The series will be released on the OTT platform on November 7, 2024.

Check out the post here:

On the other hand, Samantha shared the first look from her upcoming film Bangaram on her 37th birthday, holding a double-barrel gun with a resolute expression. The caption "Not everything has to glitter to be golden" hints at the film's gritty and intense nature.

Details about the other star cast or release date are yet to be announced.

Check out the post here:

Previously, she was seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film received mixed responses at the box office following its release in 2023. It marks Samantha and Vijay's second collaboration, following their previous work in the blockbuster Mahanati.

