Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about dealing with challenges in life; says, 'That's not where the story ends…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been the epitome of strength and resilience for her fans. Despite the many setbacks she has suffered in her personal life, the diva has always managed to jump back higher and better. Recently, during a media interaction for the promotion of her upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha gave a crowd-cheering response about dealing with her lows in life.

At the teaser launch event of Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked by a journalist to share tidbits on how she manages to bounce back stronger from the many lows of her life and never give up.

Samantha retrospected on those hard times of her life and thoughtfully said, “Ah, I do give up. I do give up. I can’t tell you that I don't, but that’s not where the story ends. I climb back up.”

Back on July 13, 2024, Samantha, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself addressing her fans. She highlighted a particular quote that she came across that left a lasting impact on her mind.

Requoting the same, Samantha said, “I had to share because it was an enlightening morning and I heard this line by this person I really respect, and she said, ‘You will find your destiny in what bothers you.' This made so much sense. I have not found that explanation before.”

Check out the video:

For the uninformed, after her bitter divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha got diagnosed with a rare auto-immune condition called myositis, and the actress had to go through a challenging phase of treatment for the same.

On the work front, Samantha has delivered three mega hits at the box-office in 2022-23, including Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. Moving forward, she is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Moreover, she is also slated to make her debut as a producer with her film, Bangaram. The actress shared the first visual from her project, wherein she features in a never-seen-before avatar.

