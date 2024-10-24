‘I thought your parents raised you…’; R Madhavan throws funny jab at paparazzi as he arrives in his new clean-shave look; WATCH

R Madhavan was recently spotted in town, making a suave and stylish-looking entry in his handsome attire. As the actor started walking forward from the paparazzi after a quick photo session, one of them said, “I was raised on your movies.”

To which the actor quickly turned back in his steps and replied hilariously, “What are you saying? I thought your parents raised you,” making a fun banter. As soon as the banter finished, the paparazzi also asked Maddy for a picture together, to which the actor happily obliged.

Watch the papped video of R Madhavan here:

R Madhavan was sporting a clean-shaven look at the event, wearing a black outfit paired with simple, light-colored pants. Moving ahead, Maddy recently hit the headlines as the actor was roped into a new film co-starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey.

Karan Johar is bankrolling a biopic movie about the life of C Sankaran Nair, based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, under Dharma Productions. The official announcement recently unveiled the leading cast's names and announced that the film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, would be released on March 14, 2025.

The film, which is being headlined by Akshay Kumar, is set to revolve around the travesties and horror that occurred during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Moreover, R Madhavan was last seen this year in the Bollywood film Shaitaan, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. The supernatural horror movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, was an adaptation of a 2023 Gujarati film called Vash. It focuses on the troubles a family faces after their daughter is cast under black magic by a stranger. Furthermore, Maddy also has a lineup of Bollywood films in the making, like Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, and more.

On the other hand, the actor will appear in a sports drama titled Test, which also has Nayanthara and Siddharth in leading roles.

