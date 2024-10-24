Top 9 Rajinikanth dialogues: From Annamalai to Shivaji that made fans go gaga for Thalaiva

Since his debut in 1975 with K. Bala Chander's Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth has established himself as a successful actor in Indian cinema. Superstar Rajinikanth has proven his worth as an actor and performer by delivering several blockbusters in his 49-year career. Besides, he is globally known for his evergreen style and swag.

Recently, the actor's movie Vettaiyan grabbed headlines when the makers released a deleted scene from the film featuring Fahadh Faasi delivering his iconic dialogue from Muthu. Rajinikanth has many iconic dialogues that are famous among moviegoers even after many years. In this article, Pinkvilla has created a list of the top 9 Rajinikanth dialogues that made cinephiles, especially ladies, go crazy for Thalaiva.

Top 9 Rajinikanth dialogues

1. "Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven" - Annamalai ( 1992)

Let's start the list with this powerful dialogue of Rajinikanth from his 1992 released film Annamalai. The iconic dialogue loosely translates to ‘I will do what I say, I will also do what I don’t say.’ Directed by Suresh Krissna, the Tamil movie explores the friendship between Annamalai (Rajinikanth), a milkman, and Ashok (Sarath Babu), the son of a rich businessman.

However, the lives of the childhood friends take a turn when Ashok's father disapproves of their friendship and tries to create a rift between the duo. On a related note, doesn’t this dialogue remind you of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Don’t Angry Me’ dialogue from Rowdy Rathore?

2. "Kanna, panni dhan Kootama varum. Singam Singleaa dhaan varum" - Sivaji (2007)

Next, let's talk about yet another powerful Rajinikanth dialogue from his blockbuster film from 2007. Yes, we are talking about Sivaji where Rajinikanth single-handedly deals with an army of bad guys but not before delivering this dialogue in his ultimate style and swag, “Kanna, panni dhan Kootama varum. Singam Singleaa dhaan varum.” This particular line when translated in English means, “Only pigs come in herds. The lion always comes alone.”

3. “Naan vandhuten nu sollu, thirumbi vandhutenu. Twenty-five varushathuku munadi epdi ponano Kabali apdiye thirumbi vandhutan nu sollu. Kabali da!” - Kabali (2016)

When filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Kabali was released in 2016, Rajinikanth’s particular dialogue in the song Neruppu Da became extremely famous on social media. Fans went crazy when Rajinikanth’s character declared his return and said, “Tell them that I have come back. Kabali has returned exactly the way he left 25 years ago. Kabali da!”

4. "Nee virumburavalai kattikiruthai vida unnai virumburavalai kattikitta, un vazhkkai santhoshama irrukkum." - Valli (1993)

Translated as ‘You'll be happier if you marry the one who loves you instead of the one you love’, Rajinikanth’s this dialogue is from his 1993 movie Valli. Helmed by K Natraj, the romantic drama revolves around a couple named Velu and Valli where the woman is highly educated but the man is not. While Velu falls head-over-heels for Valli, she leaves him for another boy from the city. What happens after that is what forms the plot of Valli.

5. “Idhu epdi iruku?” - 16 Vayathinile (1977)

In 1977, Rajinikanth played a negative role in the Kamal Haasan and Sridevi’s starrer 16 Vayathinile. In the movie, the Vettaiyan actor was seen playing the role of Parattai who lusts after Mayil (played by Sridevi) and wants to put down Gopalkrishnan (Kamal Haasan). As Parattai makes derogatory jokes, he says, “Idhu epdi iruku?” that means 'How is this'?

6. “Naan oru dharava sonna, nooru dharava sonna madri” - Baasha (1995)

Rajinikanth's character Baasha bhai is perhaps the most famous character of his career who gained popularity because of some of his iconic dialogues. In the film, Mark Anthony played by Raghuvaran, belittles Baasha by calling him inexperienced. Baasha, however, proves him wrong by responding skillfully and saying, “If I say it once, it is equivalent to saying it 100 times.”

7. "Naan eppa varuven, eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyadhu, aana varavendiya neratthil correcta varuven” - Muthu (1995)

This Rajinikanth dialogue is from K. S. Ravikumar's directorial film Muthu. Translated as “Nobody knows when and how I will come, but I will definitely come at the right time," this line shows Muthu's loyalty towards his Raja Malayasimman. Basically, in the scene, Muthu assures him, he will come to his rescue if he ever lands in trouble.

8. “En vazhi thani vazhi, seendatha” Padayappa (1999)

Translated as “My way is a unique way. Don’t provoke me,” this yet another powerful dialogue is from the evergreen movie Padayappa. Talented actress Ramya Krishnan who was seen as Nilambhari was at the receiving end of this dialogue by Padaiyappa.

9. "Andavan solran. Arunachalam seiran." - Arunachalam (1997)

The 1997 movie focusing on an orphan takes a turn when he discovers that he is the son of a late multimillionaire, Vedhachalam. The protagonist Arunachalam (played by Rajinikanth), says this powerful dialogue meaning "God tells, Arunachalam does".

With this, we have come to an end of the top 9 most-iconic Rajinikanth dialogues from his evergreen movies. Don’t forget to tell us which one is your absolute favorite and why in the comments.

