R Madhavan's romantic birthday wish for wife Sarita with Roja song is PURE couple goals: 'I want to be a better man every day'

R Madhavan's wife Sarita Birje has turned a year older today, October 15. The actor recently took to his social media handle to drop a heartfelt birthday message for her. Along with the note, he shared an adorable candid photo with his wife with Roja music playing in the backdrop that garnered everyone's attention.

Sharing the picture, Madhavan wrote in the caption, "You know, I can never get enough of this my love. So grateful to be able to do that every year on your birthday as well. You just make me feel like I want to be a better man every day Happily… and you amaze me every time I see you. You know, I say that all the time, but it never gets old .HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEYYYY."

Soon after he made the post, several celebrities including Bhagyashree, Lakshmi Manchu and others took to the comment section to post their reactions.

Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "You just set the right goals..thank you for showing this is possible, happpppppy birthday, this post made me teary eyed."

On the other hand, Bhagyashree wrote, "Happpppy birthday Saru."

Actress Raashii Khanna also went gaga over the post and commented, "Aww.! happy birthday!"

Rakul Preet Singh also reacted to the post and penned, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy !!! U guys are goals, love love and only love."

R Madhavan met Sarita for the first time in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. At the time, the actor was his teacher and helping her grab a job in a reputed airline. After a few classes and a dinner date, Madhavan decided to marry Sarita.

In 1999, the couple tied the knot as per Tamil traditions. The wedding proved to be so lucky for Madhavan that he began to receive film opportunities. He also signed a movie with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam titled Alai Payuthey that was a huge success in 2000.

The couple have been married for 25 years now and have a son named Vedaant Madhavan.

