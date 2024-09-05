Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali Twitter Review: Check out what netizens are saying about Ankita Amar and Vihan Gowda's romance-drama

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film The GOAT, another highly anticipated film has been released on Teachers Day today (September 5, 2024). The romantic film featuring Vihan and Ankita Amar has been receiving a positive response from the audience who rushed to the theaters to watch the Chandrajith Belliappa directorial. If you are also planning to watch Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali then don’t forget to go through these 8 tweets.

Check out netizen's reactions on Twitter below!

Many have loved the movie, especially the essence of old-school love and romance shown through exceptional screenplay, direction, and performance by the actors.

One user wrote, "Just watched #IbbaniTabbidaIleyali! The essence of love shines on the big screen. Good performances by #Vihan #Ankitha #Mayuri. DOP's work is captivating, music is so soothing! Some scenes could be trimmed for a more impactful experience, but overall, a nice film!"

For the unversed, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is a Kannada film co-produced by Rakshit Shetty. The film features a musical, romantic, and poetic tale of college sweethearts, Sid and Anahita. It focuses on Sid, who is in love with Anahita. Between the couple, there is Radha who is engaged to be married to Sid. The story narrated in chapters explores the tale of love, care, and self-discovery of the young man.

Written and directed by Chandrajith Belliappa, the film focuses on college sweethearts enduring romance that spans decades, weathering life's ups and downs with unwavering love and cherished memories.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is said to be narrated through a palette of colors, visual poetry, and a fresh style of music. The film stars Vihan, Ankita Amar, Mayuri Nataraja, Girija Shettar, Salmin Sheriff, Shankar Murthy SR, Rakshit Kaup, Davana Dhanraj, Aditya B Pujar, Anirudh Bhat, and Damini Dhanraj in crucial roles. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is co-produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty.

Going by the initial reviews, it is safe to say that if you are a fan of romantic films then Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is a must-watch for you. Also, once you watch the film, do not forget to share how you liked Chandrajith Belliappa’s directorial in the comments.

