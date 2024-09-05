5 cameos in The GOAT: Trisha Krishnan to Sivakarthikeyan; check out how Kollywood got together for Thalapathy Vijay's movie

The wait is finally over as Thalapathy Vijay’s much-hyped and anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time, has hit theaters today, September 5, 2024. The movie has been creating a buzz since its release, and the special appearances are among a few reasons for the same.

Let us discuss the 5 interesting cameos in Thalapathy Vijay's film. As a surprise package, The GOAT features actress Trisha Krishnan, MS Dhoni, and Shivakartikeyan’s cameos and not just that, the film also has Suriya and Ajith Kumar’s references in the film.

Reports about MS Dhoni being a part of The GOAT had already created a buzz on social media. And now, a video showing one of the scenes of the film has finally confirmed the same.

Shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the video shows a particular scene from The GOAT where MS Dhoni makes an appearance. The clip of the cricketer stepping inside the stadium for one of his matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is shown in the film.

Apart from him, famous actor Trisha Krishnan appears for a special song, and Shivakartikeyan’s cameo also delights netizens. Some users on X have termed SK’s short stint as a cricketer in the film a banger. Multiple references to Ajith Kumar in terms of dialogues have been used in The GOAT, as per some netizens on X.

Additionally, the makers of The GOAT have also used AI to recreate the late actor Captain Vijayakanth in a cameo role, paying tribute to the veteran star.

The Greatest of All Time features Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles and marks his 68th film of the superstar. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

Reportedly, the film is based on the 2004 Moscow Metro Bombing, with Vijay in the role of Gandhi, a special anti-terrorist squad (SATS) agent. The Greatest of All Time is produced by AGS Entertainment and showcases high-octane action scenes and unbelievable VFX.

It is worth mentioning that The GOAT marks Thalapathy Vijay's final days in the film industry. The actor has reportedly decided to step away from acting to pursue a political career in Tamil Nadu. Recently, the actor unveiled his TVK Party's flag at an event. The GOAT, and his rumored final film, Thalapathy 69 (working title), may serve as a farewell for Thalapathy Vijay.

