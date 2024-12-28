Identity: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; here’s everything you need to know about Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer thriller flick

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan are all set to share the screen soon in the upcoming crime thriller flick titled Identity. With the movie releasing on January 2, 2025, let’s take a look at the film's cast, plot, runtime, and censor certification.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored the movie on December 28, 2024, and granted it a UA certification with no additional cuts. The certification was also announced by the makers through a new poster shared by Tovino Thomas on his Instagram handle.

The movie Identity , directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, marks their second collaboration with Tovino Thomas after the film Forensic. With the Minnal Murali actor in the lead role, the flick also features Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai as co-leads, marking Trisha’s second Malayalam movie after Hey Jude with Nivin Pauly in 2018.

Additionally, the film features actors like Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Mandira Bedi, Archana Kavi, Gopika Ramesh, Vishak Nair, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Major Ravi, Nilja K. Baby, and more in key roles.

The film is said to have a runtime of 157.54 minutes, which converts to 2 hours and 37 minutes.

The plot of Identity revolves around a chilling crime that breaks out in Coimbatore. As a ruthless and methodical criminal hunts down victims with brutal efficiency, a blackmail scheme is also exposed, triggering a series of events. A witness with a photographic memory surfaces and may hold the key to solving the crimes and apprehending the criminal. With the help of a talented sketch artist, they must identify the villain before it’s too late.

The Malayalam-language movie features music composed by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Akhil George, and editing by Chamman Chakko.

Moving ahead, Tovino Thomas was last seen in the action-adventure flick Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), where he played the lead role. Directed by Jithin Laal, the movie narrated the mysterious tale of Chyothivilaku, a sacred lamp made from a meteorite, and how the lives of three individuals from the same lineage were intertwined and affected by it.

The actor is next set to appear in the highly anticipated movie L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, where he will reprise his role as Jathin Ramdas from Lucifer.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan is gearing up for her next release, Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The movie is set to release during Pongal 2025.

